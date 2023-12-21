WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Meals on Wheels program says it will be short of volunteers to deliver meals next week, from the day after Christmas through Dec. 29.

Several volunteers have already warned that they can’t help.

So, Meals on Wheels is asking other volunteers to be on standby each day next week.

Kind-hearted people may want to help, but the program cannot take walk-ins. All volunteers must be vetted through reference checks and go through a short training. It is to safeguard vulnerable senior citizens who are the program’s clients.

Meals on Wheels is looking for people who have previously been vetted and volunteered, current volunteers, or people who have delivered with work, church or civic groups.

Call the program at 316-267-0122 by 9:30 am or, if out and about, stop by 200 S. Walnut and check the open routes bulletin board.

The program delivers between 750 to 800 lunchtime meals each weekday to homebound, isolated seniors.

If you do want to get vetted and trained to help in the future, click here and fill out an online application. The program may not be able to respond immediately.