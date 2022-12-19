WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The people behind Wichita’s Meals on Wheels program are concerned that the extreme cold weather in the forecast for Thursday and Friday will keep some volunteers from delivering meals on those days. So, it is asking for more volunteers to sign up.

Senior Services of Wichita has to run reference checks on all new volunteers, so it would prefer that the Thursday and Friday volunteers be people who have previously delivered meals.

The hours on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23, are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call 316-267-0122 to get more information.