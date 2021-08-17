Meals on Wheels ‘running out of gas,’ organization needs volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A well-known Wichita non-profit dedicated to feeding our seniors needs your help.

Meals on Wheels is short more than a dozen volunteers. The organization averages 18 volunteers a day and is tasked with delivering 900 meals daily.

Meals on Wheels saw a surge of volunteers when COVID first hit, but have said most people have gone back to their regular lives.

“A lot of our older ones stepped back during COVID and some of them haven’t returned,” Laurel Alkire, executive director of Meals on Wheels, said. “A lot of them are having medical procedures that they had to put off last year, and they haven’t been back. We’re just not seeing a lot of–we have a lot of substitutes normally that fill-in but we’re not seeing that either.”

With the need for meal deliveries increasing this summer, there aren’t enough volunteers to meet the demand. One long-time volunteer says an extra hour of your time could make a big difference.

“Come out. Give it a try. It’s fun,” Dean Waser said. “You’ll get a good feeling when you’re done doing it because you know that you helped somebody that particular day, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Meals on Wheels said Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays are their busiest days. The organization would like to have at least 30 volunteers a day.

To sign up, call (316) 267-0122 or apply online here. Due to the shortage, the application review process will be expedited.