Medical drop boxes placed throughout county for old prescriptions, controlled medications

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
pills and prescriptions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County residents can now easily dispose of unwanted or expired prescription, over-the-counter, and controlled medications at designated medical drop boxes without any question asked or ID check. Environmental Resources has partnered with local law enforcement agencies to collect controlled substances at the following locations:

Valley Center Police Department, 616 E 5th St, Valley Center, KS 67147
Mulvane Police Department, 410 E Main, Mulvane, KS 67110
Clearwater Police Department, 109 S Lee, Clearwater, KS 67206
Bel Aire Police Department, 7651 E Central Park Ave, Bel Aire, KS 67226
Cheney Police Department, 131 N Main, Cheney, KS 67205

This program is funded through the Solid Waste Fee. The Solid Waste Fee subsidizes a number of community programs including Christmas Tree Recycling, Household Hazardous Waste Remote Collection Events, Tire and E-Waste Collection Events, and the Bulky Waste Coupon.

Previously, residents could only drop off controlled substances in specific pharmacies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather