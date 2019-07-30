Medical drop boxes placed throughout county for old prescriptions, controlled medications

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County residents can now easily dispose of unwanted or expired prescription, over-the-counter, and controlled medications at designated medical drop boxes without any question asked or ID check. Environmental Resources has partnered with local law enforcement agencies to collect controlled substances at the following locations:

Valley Center Police Department, 616 E 5th St, Valley Center, KS 67147

Mulvane Police Department, 410 E Main, Mulvane, KS 67110

Clearwater Police Department, 109 S Lee, Clearwater, KS 67206

Bel Aire Police Department, 7651 E Central Park Ave, Bel Aire, KS 67226

Cheney Police Department, 131 N Main, Cheney, KS 67205

This program is funded through the Solid Waste Fee. The Solid Waste Fee subsidizes a number of community programs including Christmas Tree Recycling, Household Hazardous Waste Remote Collection Events, Tire and E-Waste Collection Events, and the Bulky Waste Coupon.

Previously, residents could only drop off controlled substances in specific pharmacies.