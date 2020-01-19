Medical emergency causes driver to collide with residence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A medical emergency caused a driver to lose control of his vehicle and collide with a home in North Riverside.

It happened Sunday a little after 2:00 p.m. when a driver and his passenger were traveling southbound in the 1600 block of North Porter.

The owner of the home, who wished not to be identified, says she was in her living room when she heard a noise outside her window that startled her. She says she took a quick glance out of her window when she saw a vehicle drive over the curb in her direction. The homeowner leaped from her recliner to rush away from the approaching sedan.

The homeowner and Sedgwick County EMS confirm that the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure, became disoriented, and lost control of the car. The passenger says she tried to reach across the vehicle for the steering wheel and brake, but was unable to stop the car. The vehicle came to rest just outside the home.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries and the driver received medical attention on-site before being taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The homeowner says she’s happy that no one is seriously injured. The house received minimal structural damage and the homeowner says, she plans to start the cleanup for damage to the home immediately.

