WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, the Medical Loan Closet held its spring fundraiser to help provide medical equipment to those in need.

A hot dog-eating competition, vinyl record swap, and yard sale helped the non-profit raise funds.

For 15 years, Medical Loan Closet has helped to provide all kinds of medical equipment to the medically underserved.

“They cannot get what they need. They have to make a decision whether they eat dinner or get a wheelchair. So we help bridge that gap, so if you need a wheelchair, we will help you,” Andrew Brenner, executive director, said.

The organization is entirely volunteer-based and has fall and winter fundraisers.