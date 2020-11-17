Medical school applicants get creative during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of day-to-day life. For some students applying to medical school, it’s been an opportunity to showcase their creativity and service to others as they work to become the doctors of tomorrow.

According to Brian Steele, Associate Dean for Admissions for the University of Kansas School of Medicine, applications to medical school are up 17% nationally and applications to KU Med are up 7%.

“I think its really exposing today, too, in the landscape of medicine of, ‘What can you do with an MD?’ It’s not just a clinical degree where you’re going to be working just with patients. There’s a lot you can do with that,” Steele said.

Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Lee Norman and Dr. Garold Minns are in the news cycle almost daily, coupled with national immunologists and epidemiologists.

Steele says, the pandemic has also given prospective students the chance to get creative to be seen. Some applicants went to work as EMTs, CNAs or contact tracers during the pandemic to help out and also get that credential for medical school.

“When you’re applying to medical school, we obviously want to know what you know about medicine. So you need those experiences. But we’re also looking at what do you know about service to others and so what do you know about helping out your fellow man,” Steele said.

For one applicant, serving others took the form of filling a need on his college campus.

Jonathan Liu studies biology at Newman University and was instrumental in beginning a food pantry for fellow students on campus. Liu is accepted to KU Med for the fall 2021 semester.

“We wanted to make sure we were de-stigmatizing the idea of asking for help or seeking out these free resources. I wanted to make sure we had an avenue to take care of themselves without worrying about the financial burdens,” Liu said.

It’s that kind of intrinsic motivation that Steele says stands out on a medical school application.

Prospective students can explore University of Kansas School of Medicine degree programs, here.