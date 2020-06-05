Meet Ike! The newest member of the Kansas State Fair family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Meet Ike! He is a seven-foot-tall, KEY overall-wearing bison, and the newest member and mascot of the Kansas State Fair.

Gov. Laura Kelly declared Ike the official Kansas State Fair mascot in a video released this morning.

He is the fair’s first-ever mascot, and he will make stops at different locations across the state this summer as part of a campaign to celebrate Kansas and the Fair.

“The Kansas State Fair is an event that commemorates the best of Kansas and nothing represents the state more distinctly than the official state animal – the American bison,” said the Fair’s General Manager, Robin Jennison. “He’s the ultimate Kansan and wants happiness and prosperity for our great state.”

The fair will announce Ike’s summer appearances soon. Fairgoers can also meet Ike during this year’s Kansas State Fair, Sept. 11-20.

About Ike:

Animal: American Bison

Born: Jan. 29, 2020 amid the Smoky Hills of Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.

Height: 7 foot

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Named For: Dwight D. Eisenhower, the nation’s 34th President, who hails from Abilene.

Ike’s Favorites:

Favorite Clothing: His KEY overalls, manufactured in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Favorite Fair Food: He loves all Fair food but has a fondness for Pronto Pups.

Favorite Ride: Giant Slide and Ye Old Mill

Favorite Song: Home on the Range

Favorite Day of the Year: Besides Kansas Day (His Birthday), it’s the first Friday after Labor Day.

Favorite Kansas attraction: All of them! But, of course, he likes to stop by the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

Favorite Game: Kansas Trivia (he’s nearly unbeatable)

Favorite Book: The Kansas Guidebook for Explorers.

