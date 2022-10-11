WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 11, you can meet the two candidates vying for Wichita’s next police chief.

Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan will be at Botanica, 701 Amidon St., at 5:30 p.m. for a public forum. The forum will be in Lotus Hall.

Mario Knapp (Courtesy: City of Wichita – Government) Joseph Sullivan (Courtesy: City of Wichita – Government)

Knapp joined the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1994 and served there for more than 26 years, reaching the rank of police major. Knapp is now an executive with a private-public safety technologies company.

Sullivan is a former deputy of the commissioner of patrol operations for the Philadelphia Police Department and has more than 40 years of public safety experience. Sullivan is now working in business development for a private-public safety equipment firm.

City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire.