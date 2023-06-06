WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfest continues in Wichita, and those in attendance will get the opportunity to meet some incredible horses this Thursday.

Wichita Festivals said the Clydesdales will be on the west side of the Old Library on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Budweiser Clydesdales continue to be an enduring symbol of the brewer’s heritage, tradition and commitment to quality, making hundreds of appearances across the country each year,” Wichita Festivals said.

Those in attendance will get a chance to meet and learn all about the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Riverfest continues until Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.