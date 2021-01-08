Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots jump to $990 million

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to their highest combined totals since 2018.

Tonight, the Mega Millions drawing will see an estimated $520 million jackpot, with a $383.4 million cash option, after the estimated jackpot was raised from $490 million on Thursday and raised for a second time from $510 million on Friday morning.

The deadline to buy a Mega Millions ticket is 8:59 p.m.

On Saturday, the Powerball drawing will be at an estimated $470 million, with a cash option of $362.7 million. The deadline to buy a Powerball ticket is 8:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on September 15, 2020, in Wisconsin and the Powerball jackpot was hit a day later in New York.

