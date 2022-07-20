WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be about $630 million on Friday after no one won Tuesday’s jackpot. However, more than 11,000 Kansans won smaller prizes from Tuesday’s drawing.
According to the Kansas Lottery, four Kansas tickets won $500 because they matched four white balls and two tickets are worth three times that because they were Megaplier tickets.
The white balls were 2-31-32-37-70. The Megaball was 25, and the Megaplier was X3.
|Matched
|Level
|Kansas
Winners
|Kansas Winners
w/Megaplier
|5 White Balls & Megaball
|Jackpot
|0
|0
|5 White Balls
|$1,000,000
|0
|0
|4 White Balls & Megaball
|$10,000
|0
|0
|4 White Balls
|$500
|4
|2
|3 White Balls & Megaball
|$200
|28
|0
|3 White Balls
|$10
|367
|66
|2 White Balls & Megaball
|$10
|341
|57
|1 White Balls & Megaball
|$4
|2611
|476
|0 White Balls & Megaball
|$2
|6488
|1240
Mega Millions tickets cost $2. The Megaplier option is an additional $1. If you want to play for only the jackpot, ask for a “Just the Jackpot” wager. You will get two plays for $3, but you will not have the chance to win any of the smaller prizes.
Facts about Mega Millions:
- The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350.
- The odds of winning the $2 Megaball prize is one in 24.
- The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018.