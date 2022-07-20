WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be about $630 million on Friday after no one won Tuesday’s jackpot. However, more than 11,000 Kansans won smaller prizes from Tuesday’s drawing.

According to the Kansas Lottery, four Kansas tickets won $500 because they matched four white balls and two tickets are worth three times that because they were Megaplier tickets.

The white balls were 2-31-32-37-70. The Megaball was 25, and the Megaplier was X3.

Matched Level Kansas

Winners Kansas Winners

w/Megaplier 5 White Balls & Megaball Jackpot 0 0 5 White Balls $1,000,000 0 0 4 White Balls & Megaball $10,000 0 0 4 White Balls $500 4 2 3 White Balls & Megaball $200 28 0 3 White Balls $10 367 66 2 White Balls & Megaball $10 341 57 1 White Balls & Megaball $4 2611 476 0 White Balls & Megaball $2 6488 1240 Courtesy Kansas Lottery

Mega Millions tickets cost $2. The Megaplier option is an additional $1. If you want to play for only the jackpot, ask for a “Just the Jackpot” wager. You will get two plays for $3, but you will not have the chance to win any of the smaller prizes.

