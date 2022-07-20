WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be about $630 million on Friday after no one won Tuesday’s jackpot. However, more than 11,000 Kansans won smaller prizes from Tuesday’s drawing.

According to the Kansas Lottery, four Kansas tickets won $500 because they matched four white balls and two tickets are worth three times that because they were Megaplier tickets.

The white balls were 2-31-32-37-70. The Megaball was 25, and the Megaplier was X3.

MatchedLevelKansas
Winners		Kansas Winners
w/Megaplier
5 White Balls & MegaballJackpot00
5 White Balls$1,000,00000
4 White Balls & Megaball$10,00000
4 White Balls$50042
3 White Balls & Megaball$200280
3 White Balls$1036766
2 White Balls & Megaball$1034157
1 White Balls & Megaball$42611476
0 White Balls & Megaball$264881240
Courtesy Kansas Lottery

Mega Millions tickets cost $2. The Megaplier option is an additional $1. If you want to play for only the jackpot, ask for a “Just the Jackpot” wager. You will get two plays for $3, but you will not have the chance to win any of the smaller prizes.

Facts about Mega Millions:

  • The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350.
  • The odds of winning the $2 Megaball prize is one in 24.
  • The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018.