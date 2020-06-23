Member of Wichita mayor’s advisory council focused on civil rights test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A member of the mayor’s advisory council on diversity has tested positive for the virus.
Wichita city officials were alerted on Monday. The council met last Thursday for the first time.
As a precaution, Mayor Brandon Whipple is being tested according to the city spokesperson.
The health department says the risk of exposure is low because members were wearing masks and practicing social distancing guidelines.
