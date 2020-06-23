Live Now
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta

Member of Wichita mayor’s advisory council focused on civil rights test positive for COVID-19

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A member of the mayor’s advisory council on diversity has tested positive for the virus.

Wichita city officials were alerted on Monday. The council met last Thursday for the first time.

As a precaution, Mayor Brandon Whipple is being tested according to the city spokesperson.

The health department says the risk of exposure is low because members were wearing masks and practicing social distancing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories