Memorial Day 2019: Wichita runs to remember

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The sounds of silence and shuffling feet characterized the Wear Blue: Run to Remember event held in Buffalo Park on Monday.

Local chapter coordinator Candice Urban tells KSN that 75 other chapters around the world walked, jogged and ran today to remember the 6,996 service men and women lost since September 11, 2001. The first walk of the day began with a chapter in Okinawa, Japan.

“Every participant out here has the name they are carrying with them on their bib and everyone will be taken purposeful steps in honor of the life they lived,” Urban said.

Just over 200 people showed out for the third annual event, which began with the circle of remembrance, where the names and ranks of fallen soldiers are read out loud.

“Every time we say their name it goes on to show their life mattered…they lived a beautiful life,” Urban said.

Participants went on to walk, jog or run, including a stretch called the blue mile, which bears the name and photo of fallen service members. Many stopped to take a photo or a moment of silence.

“One of our biggest fears is that our loved ones will be forgotten…that they’ll turn up on a plaque on a wall somewhere and while that’s good, he’s still alive to us,” Bob Funcheon said.

Funcheon is the father of army Sgt. Alex Funcheon, who was killed by the impact of a roadside bomb in April of 2007.

Funcheon walked alongside his son’s childhood best friend, Andrew Eldridge.

“I do not have the ability to grow old with my friend…that we could sit around and talk about life stories and how work is going, that was all taken away from me,” Eldridge said.

Both men, along with Funcheon’s wife, Karen, paused at Alex’s sign on the wear blue mile.

“When people who do not know us, take time from a holiday to walk not only for our son but for other service members who were killed, it’s a great honor to us that he’s being remembered,” Funcheon said.

To find your local chapter or more information, visit: https://www.wearblueruntoremember.org/