HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Memorial Day preparations were underway in Hesston Friday morning.

Members of the community worked to mark 90 veteran graves with flags. It is a tradition going back 31 years.

One woman says veterans are grateful for the gesture.

“They’re always happy that Hesston will do that for them because that’s just a sign of our appreciation for our freedom, for everything we’re allowed to do,” said Jeannine Hoheisel, Hesston Veterans Committee secretary.

On Memorial Day, Hesston will raise 79 flags around the cemetery. Some were donated from family members’ funerals.