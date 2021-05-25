Memorial Day travel: Kansas gas prices for holiday week nearing seven-year high

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Your wallet is most likely feeling the effects of the high gas prices across Kansas this summer. According to AAA Kansas, gas prices in the state are at the highest they have been since 2014.

But even with the high prices, people still have plans to hit the road after being stuck at home for nearly a year.

“Based on some surveys we have done of travelers recently, people are not going to be dissuaded from traveling even with the higher gas prices here, people seem ready to go, ready to get out of the house and visit some places and visit some people that they maybe haven’t seen in a year,” said Shawn Steward, a spokesperson for AAA Kansas.

It isn’t all bad news though, as the data released by AAA also shows that Kansas currently has the seventh-lowest gas prices in the nation.

AAA does have a list of fuel-saving tips, like avoiding excessive idling and speeding, you can view all 10 by clicking here.

If you are planning to travel this weekend, or this summer, consider budgeting some extra money for fueling your vehicle.