Memorial Day weekend gas prices are the highest in 7 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The holiday weekend is finally underway and many people are fastening their seat belts, despite higher prices at the pump.

Gas is more expensive than it has been the last seven years on Memorial Day weekend. The average price in Kansas right now is about $2.82 a gallon. AAA projects that 37-million people will be taking a trip of more than 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend.

According to Shawn Steward of AAA Kansas, more than 90-percent of those travelers will be driving. “There’s going to be a high demand for gas so we don’t anticipate prices dropping much this weekend for sure or throughout the summer,” said Steward.

Many people, like Tom Taylor, aren’t happy about it. “It sucks, but it can be worse — I mean it can be higher,” he said.

Other drivers like Coleman Green, aren’t phased by the hike in price. “I haven’t really thought about it to be honest, I know that it has gone up in some states,” he said.

The real priority for people is they have to get to where they are going regardless of what it’ll cost them at the pump.

“We’re traveling no matter what,” said Green. Eric Stucker agreed. “It will not stop me from driving because I got to get stuff done,” Stucker said.

Plus, many people are just ready to travel since pandemic restrictions have eased. “I’m loving getting out and the freedom already that we’ve been able to have recently,” Stucker added.

Steward said there are some ways to increase your gas mileage. For example, having a clean air filter, inflating your tires properly, and not hitting the pedal too hard as you accelerate.