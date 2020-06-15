Memorial service to be held Friday for former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. for former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer. Brewer passed away Friday morning from ongoing health issues.

The service will be at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 3000 E. 13th St. North. The service is open to the public. The church is practicing social distancing so seating inside may be limited.

Immediately following the memorial service, there will be a 21 gun salute in honor of Brewer, and a flag will be presented to his wife, Cathy Brewer, outside of the church.

