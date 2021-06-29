Memorial tree planted for former QuikTrip security guard and police officer who died after shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A memorial tree was planted on Tuesday by the family of former QuikTrip security guard and Wichita Police Department Officer Will Robinson.

Several officers from the department were on hand to pay respects while the autumn blaze maple tree was planted at Topeka and Murdock.

Back in May, Robinson was critically injured while he was working at the QuikTrip. The shooting happened north of the store at Murdock and Broadway. He died days later.

Police say Robinson was shot after Laroy West was escorted out of the QuikTrip because he was causing a disturbance. West has been charged with killing Robinson and is undergoing a mental competency examination.