WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Phoenix, a non-profit gym for those recovering from substance abuse, hosted the second annual Overdose Awareness Memorial Walk on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Hundreds of people laced up their shoes to participate in the walk at BrightWater Bay.

One walker says she lost her daughter, Tori, last year to an accidental Fentanyl overdoes.

“My daughter was 19 years old. She was young, she was beautiful. She was talented. She had so much life, so much ahead of her, and you know, to lose her like this was devastating,” said Christy Holt. “So, I don’t want to see anybody else have to go through that.”

Holt says she hopes the event brings awareness to the danger of drugs.

For more information on Fentanyl and how One Pill Can Kill, click here.