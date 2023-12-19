WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of Mennonites in Kansas are calling on lawmakers for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Dozens gathered outside of Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall’s offices in Wichita Tuesday morning. It’s part of a new movement called “Mennonite Action.”

Demonstrations included singing, prayer, and stories of people suffering in Gaza. One demonstrator said they wanted to relay a message of peace.

“We know that the kidnapping and the hostages, especially of children, are terrorizing families there, and we have full empathy. What we do not agree with is the response of the Israeli government,” said Ann Fetters, press contact for Mennonite Action.

They say they are shocked and horrified by Hamas’s attack on Israel in October as well as Israel’s continued war in Gaza. The group wants U.S. lawmakers to do what they can to stop the fighting.

“America recently refused to sign the U.N. move proposal move that for a ceasefire that troubles me very, very much, so in my mind, this needs to end,” said Fetters.

Fetters said she empathizes with Israelis but is troubled by the country’s response and its effect on Palestinian citizens.

“Responding to a violent act with violence does not work. I am certainly not a political expert on the Middle East. I do not pretend to speak for that, but we have seen over the decades that this is not going to work,” said Fetters.

KSN has reached out to Senators Moran and Marshall for comment on the protests, but we have not heard back.