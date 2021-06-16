Mental exam ordered for suspect in QuikTrip security guard’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Wichita security guard at a QuikTrip will undergo a mental competency examination.

Defense attorney Jeremy Koop sought the evaluation for Laroy Monzell West, saying he may be incompetent to stand trial in the May 5 death of 39-year-old Will Robinson.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Bruce Brown granted the defense request on Tuesday.

Police say Robinson was shot after West was escorted out of the QuikTrip because he was causing a disturbance. West’s case will be on hold until the competency evaluation is completed.