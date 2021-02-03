Significant rise in suicide death numbers: WPD chief, mental health advocate weigh in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Local mental health advocates said suicide attempts have risen significantly in Sedgwick County and Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is teaming up to raise awareness.

“We have a problem here in Sedgwick County for sure,” said Michelle Calvert, Director of Quality and Strategic Innovation with COMCARE of Sedgwick County.

In 2020, officials said there were 106 reported deaths by suicide in Sedgwick County. That number is up 12 percent from 2019.

“12 percent is significant but it’s not as drastic as we might think,” said Calvert. “We know that there were a lot more suicide attempts than we had previously seen and there’s no hard data to back that up.”

Wichita Police are also seeing an impact during routine calls. “The number of suicide attempts in 2020 was 436,” Chief Ramsay said.

Chief Ramsay said drugs are playing a large role in local mental health issues, especially during the pandemic. “Drug-induced psychosis is definitely a big part of the issues that we’re seeing today,” he said.

But the mental health struggles aren’t only impacting adults. According to COMCARE data, suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-34.

“Emergency room docs were seeing so many adolescents with suicide attempts that it was actually hard to see them all,” said Calvert. “We know that state hospitals had a long wait list of people trying to get in, but actually couldn’t get in.”

There is local help for your or if you know someone who needs help.

“Reach out for help, you’re not alone,” said Calvert. “People are there to help you and they want to support you.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or the COMCARE Crisis Line at 316-660-7500. Both lines are open 24/7.