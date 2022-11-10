WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition (MHSA Coalition) is hosting a job fair from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon Ave.
The following employers are conducting on-site interviews:
- Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph
- Substance Abuse Center of KS
- Mental Health Association of South Central KS
- COMCARE
- Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Detention Center
Employers are hiring for the following positions:
- Administrative & professional services
- Case managers
- Social workers
- Behavioral health
You can apply online by scanning the QR code with your smartphone’s camera