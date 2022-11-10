WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition (MHSA Coalition) is hosting a job fair from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon Ave.

The following employers are conducting on-site interviews:

Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph

Substance Abuse Center of KS

Mental Health Association of South Central KS

COMCARE

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Detention Center

Employers are hiring for the following positions:

Administrative & professional services

Case managers

Social workers

Behavioral health

You can apply online by scanning the QR code with your smartphone’s camera