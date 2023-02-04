WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend all kinds of cats can be found at The Cotillion in west Wichita for the 2023 Wichita Cat Fancy Cat Show.

There are all kinds of pedigree cats from Maine Coons to Siamese.

There are vendors, cat judging, and even a cat costume contest.

Plus, you can adopt a furry feline.

“So people know that they can adopt all cats and even though we do love the breeds and all the cats in the show we also love all our little kittens that are out to be adopted. And we just need to share the love,” said Julie Ward with Save the Kitties in Derby.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.