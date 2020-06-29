Merck plans $100M expansion at Kansas manufacturing facility

DESOTO, Kan. (AP) — Merck Animal Health said it plans to invest $100 million to expand and enhance its manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Kansas.
The company is a division of Merck & Co. based in Kenilworth, New Jersey.
It announced Monday in a news release that it plans a technology expansion of its vaccine production facility this year plus an additional $66 million investment in the coming years.
The site develops vaccines for swine, cattle and horses.
