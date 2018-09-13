Meteorologists in Dodge City use massive balloons to help track Hurricane Florence Video

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - Meteorologists right here in Kansas are helping forecast where and when Hurricane Florence will hit.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City is using massive weather balloons to collect data.

Larry Ruthi is just one of the many National Weather Service meteorologists around the world launching balloons a few times each day.

He said the balloons help forecast the path of Hurricane Florence.

"Given the tremendous amount of impact that the hurricane is going to have as it strikes the Carolina shore, it's very important to be as accurate as possible to determine exactly where landfall will occur," Ruthi said.

Even though Dodge City is more than a thousand miles away from the hurricane, the weather here can indicate changing patterns that could affect it.

Ruthi also added that weather balloons are being launched across the globe at similar times.

An instrument that hangs from the balloon collects 3-dimensional data of the atmosphere.

"So we get wind direction, speed temperature and humidity profile all from this simple instrument that rises through the atmosphere," he said. "The instrument is expendable. Once it pops, we have all the data we need, and it falls back to the surface."

No matter how far the balloon travels, he said this data is important to accurately track the hurricane because the world shares one atmosphere.

"Of course a hurricane is coming on shore," he said. "Knowing where it's going to hit will affect evacuations plans and who needs to take appropriate precautions to protect his or her life and property."