WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Fire have been dispatched to an area near Towne West Mall to investigate and control a suspected transformer fire.

WichitaFire.Org reported fire trucks heading to a building fire in the west 4600 block of Kelllogg shortly before noon.

When squadrons arrived they realized it was a nearby transformer, and not a building ablaze.

KSN News will bring you more on this story as it develops.