Miami County investigators release initial findings into crash between car, train that killed two

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) – A day after a deadly crash where a car was struck by a train south of Kansas City, investigators say it appears the driver of the car attempted to drive around railroad crossing arms and got stuck on the tracks.

The crash happened on Thanksgiving just after 6 p.m. at the crossing of Ridgeview and Wagstaff roads. Investigators revealed Friday that it appears all of the railroad equipment was working properly.

A news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle involved was a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, both victims are believed to be from Spring Hill.

They both died at the scene, nobody on the train was hurt. Both the car and part of the train caught fire after the crash.

The victims haven’t been identified yet. The sheriff’s office says a pathologist needs to complete a report before they’re named. In addition to Miami County sheriff’s investigators, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, crime lab, and Union Pacific Railroad Police are all looking into the crash.