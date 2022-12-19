WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of former Kansas state Representative Michael Capps is now in the hands of a jury. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Capps cheated the system in order to get federal, state and local financial aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-day trial concluded Monday after a second day of testimony by Capps, who said he submitted paperwork as he was told but did make mistakes on some of the forms.

During closing arguments, prosecutors focused on each count and how they proved Capps was guilty, while the defense focused on typos in documents saying the government made mistakes. The defense said Capps repaid some of the money — a Paycheck Protection Program loan — with interest.

Jurors have the option of convicting Capps on all, none or some of the charges.

Capps is being tried on 18 counts:

False statement to a bank for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan

Bank fraud — PPP Loan

Three counts of false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan

Three counts of wire fraud, SBA

Two counts of wire fraud, Kansas Dept. of Commerce

Eight counts of money laundering

Capps had previously entered a not-guilty plea.