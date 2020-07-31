Micro school trend makes its way to Kansas

KANSAS (KSNW) – Sherry Stavig is used to working with kids for her day care, Kansas Learning Academy and Preschool in Maize. She is looking to start a new option after hearing from some worried parents, “They’re concerned about them having to wear masks all day long. They are worried about disruption in their learning process,” said Stavig.

This Fall she is starting a micro-school with a cap of 15 students.

“Offers families a small, safe, structured environment for their kids to be in while they’re at work. It also gives them the opportunity for them to choose the curriculum that they would like their children to learn,” said Stavig.

The micro-school trend is popping up across the country, some people have even referred to them as pandemic pods.

“It gives them that social interaction they will get at school. However they don’t have the problems that come with that,” said Stavig.

Valley Center mom of two, Amy Herrera, is also looking to offer a new option for parents not ready to send their kids back to their regular classrooms, “I’m always thinking if you have two parents that work full time that can’t devote the time to it.”

Herrera has home schooled her children for two years. This year she wants to open it up to a couple more, “Let’s get it local and let’s keep it small and really make those children a part time member of our family for the school year.”

As for the Kansas Learning Academy micro school, Stavig says they will not be teaching the students, instead giving them structure, “We make sure to facilitate when they’re suppose to be online getting with their teachers, making sure they’re doing their homework, helping with any problems they may have getting that work done.”

