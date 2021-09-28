‘Microsoft scam’ costs Wichita woman $100K

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a scam, using the name Microsoft, cost a Wichita woman in her 70s $100,000 from July to September.

The office said a woman received a message on her computer, which included a phone number, and she decided to call it.

The person who answered the call told the woman that her Social Security number had been compromised and for security reasons, she needed to transfer money out of her bank account. The caller said Microsoft would “clean” her computer of the virus. She was also told that others were listening in on her phone calls.

As instructed, the woman went to her bank and, when the teller asked why she wanted to withdraw such large sums from her account, the woman responded, “These are investments for my family.” The woman later told a consumer protection investigator that the person on the phone had recommended she use the “investments” explanation if anyone at the bank questioned her about the withdrawals. She then transferred the money to accounts at the direction of the purported Microsoft “engineer.”

Investigators with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office are in the process of trying to recover the money.

The “Microsoft Scam” as it has come to be known has been around since 2009. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office does not want anyone else to fall into this trap.

