WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita will be hosting a community meeting at the end of the month about the long-term parking lots to the west of the Mid-America All-Indian Center at Seneca and Museum Boulevard.

The parking lots sit over water storage reservoirs. The city says the reservoirs are starting to show significant structural issues, and parking must be permanently relocated.

One proposal does appear to include using land next to the Mid-America All-Indian Center and converting it to parking. The public is invited to the community meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6-7 p.m. at the Indian Center, located at 650 N. Seneca.