ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Youth & Education Services (YES) Program held a career day on Monday, March 11, at the Mid America Dragway (MAD), located six miles west of Arkansas City.

According to the NHRA, the YES Program is the only full-time education program in motor sports that provides quality programs and activities for schools and youth organizations nationwide. The program is free and focuses on the importance of goals and continued education while allowing students to learn about and explore various career opportunities.

Over 800 students from 16 schools attended the career day.

Students in the program were shown on Monday at MAD how S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is applied to both real-world situations and NHRA Drag Racing. They were also able to meet with potential future employers.

“We’ve got some of our companies that sponsor us. They’ve come out here to go over kind of their trade with these kids. The other side of this, you don’t have to be on a racing team, you could go to work for a machine shop that builds parts for these race cars,” said Chris Maybrier, Mid America Drag Way owner.

Anyone at least 13 years of age can sign up for the YES Program by clicking here.