More jobs in Wichita aircraft are coming thanks to local company’s growth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mid-Continent Aviation Services announced on Thursday that they would be adding more than 20 jobs and constructing a new hangar at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport. The announcement came at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas.

Mid-Continent Aviation Services focuses on aircraft maintenance and support business jet, turboprop, piston and rotorcraft products, featuring the Hawker 4000, Hawker 800 series and Beechcraft Premier models. MCAS also specializes in stocking and locating hard-to-find legacy aircraft part inventory and part solutions. MCAS is an affiliate of ICM, Inc. in Colwich, Kansas.

As part of the planned growth, the company will create 23 new jobs, growing their team to over 40. Local and state officials applaud the expansion.

“We are thrilled about this announcement and look forward to celebrating this continued local success story. Congratulations to MCAS on their company growth, expanding team and forward-thinking mindset,” Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

“Wichita is home to one of five great aerospace clusters in the world. It was exciting to announce job growth from one of our important local companies on a national scale at NBAA today, and communicate how the Wichita region is the best place for aviation business,” Sedgwick County Chairman Pete Meitzner said.

Company plans include the construction of a new 31,500-square-foot hangar to replace an existing 15,000-square-foot hangar. The new hangar space will accommodate plans for future work and state-of-the-art infrastructure. It is projected the new hangar will be operational in early 2022. Total investment for the project exceeds $5.7 million.

The company received state incentives and did not receive any city incentives.