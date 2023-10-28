WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of middle school girls from Wichita on Saturday got the chance to expand their horizons in STEM.

On Saturday, Wichita State University introduced the students to science, technology, engineering and math.

This is the 11th year helping middle schoolers explore what their futures could hold in a time where change is common.

“You’re facing a lot of challenges as a woman developing in that period and thinking about your future, and we want to really impress upon girls that STEM careers are really a viable option, and there is a lot more out there than you know about,” Moriah Beck, a chemistry and biochemistry professor at WSU, said.

Students got the chance to build a DNA necklace and a prosthetic hand.