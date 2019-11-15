Midian Shriners begin 5th Annual Feztival of Trees fundraiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some say it is way too early for Christmas, but do not tell that to Wichita’s Shriners.

They are holding their Fifth Annual Feztival of Trees. The group’s ballroom is all decked out in holiday décor. You have the chance of winning one of 30 trees complete with lavish gifts.

“Not only are these trees fully decorated, but they have swag underneath them of really nice presents,” said Bob Bair, Oriental Guide of Midian Shrine. “There’s some Michael Kors handbags, there’s a trip to Las Vegas, and there might be a little bit of wine.”

Raffle tickets are just one dollar. Feztival of trees runs this November 15-17 and November 22-24.

Money collected goes to Shriners hospitals in the US and seven other countries.