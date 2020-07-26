Midnight curfew now in effect for Sedgwick County bars

Heroes Sports Bar and Grill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus pandemic is impacting all businesses one way or another. Austin Henry, Fever Nightlife General Manager, says the bar and club scene is still trying to recover, “Ever since we were allowed to reopen after the first shut down we have struggled due to lack of attendance in all of Old Town. This really hit even harder when the mask ordinance first began.”

Now, Fever is left closed once again. While other clubs in Sedgwick County that double as a restaurant get placed under a midnight curfew. This comes after the Sedgwick County Commission re-amended an order by the county health officer,which originally forced businesses that sold alcohol to close between 12 – 5 am every day.

“Definitely it will make a huge difference on business, on the economy. But in the meantime, I’m actually glad, I’m happy we don’t have to shut down the whole way,” said Mike Mansour, Owner and Manager of Heroes Sports Bar and Grill.

Mansour says they will be setting aside their usual entertainment to follow the rules and close at midnight. Even if it means losing out on their prime time hours “It’s at the point where we are just going to have to swim until we get to the end of it.”

Mayor Brandon Whipple says he wants the best for business but also whatever it takes to slow the spread of COVID-19. Even if it means places like Hereos have to bite the bullet, “That’s when folks are shoulder to shoulder, that’s when masks are off, that’s when a lot of alcohol is in use so people are less cautious,” said Whipple.

Whipple is hopeful that the few weeks of curfew will be beneficial in the long run, “If it’s done right then it will help us avoid a larger shutdown and again I’m hoping but maybe I’m being too hopeful but that the mask mandate will also start working. It will get us back to where we need to be.”

“Mayor Whipple and I are working closely together to have city expenses waived that are expenses to us on a monthly basis,” said Henry. He is hoping to get some relief for the bar and nightclub industry, “Sedgwick Coutny Commissioners are meeting Wednesday (July 29) to figure out how grant dollars can be spent to help us with expenses. So we are not forced to close our doors this round permanently.”

