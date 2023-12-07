WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Midwest Avian Foundation is asking for the public’s help in locating a hawk that escaped in southeast Wichita.

Rachael Harlan, a co-founder of the Midwest Avian Foundation, says Harley Jr., a Harlan’s red-tailed hawk used for educational purposes, managed to escape his closure on Monday. He has been MIA since.

Harley Jr. (Courtesy: Midwest Avian Foundation)

“He has limited flight and so has likely not gone far and is probably tucked up in a bush or tree with low-hanging branches,” said Harlan.”He may soon come out to attempt to hunt and might wind up on the ground.”

Harley Jr. is wearing leather anklets with two straps hanging down.

Harlan says her best guess would be that Harley Jr. is going to be south of East Lincoln Street between South Woodlawn Boulevard and Rock Road.

If you see Harley Jr. in a tree, Harlan asks that you call them immediately. You can call Harlan at 316-616-7446, Carrie Lower at 316-633-6303 or the Midwest Avian Foundation at 316-214-7705.

If you see Harley Jr. on the ground, Harlan says you can try and catch him with a towel or blanket and put him in a box before calling them at one of the numbers above.