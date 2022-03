HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Midwest Energy said there are still about 2,500 customers without power. Crews are in the Burdett/Roze area working on dozens of poles taken down due to ice and wind.

The company said crews are getting around, but it is difficult due to mud. Crews are using bulldozers to pull trucks to job sites. If you live in that area, be aware of many trucks and linemen in the area.

Elsewhere the company reports widespread scattered outages of one to two customers.