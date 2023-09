WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Midwest Super Show brought in lowriders from across the midwest.

One car lover came from Oklahoma City with his prized possession.

“We come out, we show our hard work and dedication to the low-riding scene. It’s a family event. We enjoy it. We put a lot of hard work into it,” said Randy Rust.

He said it is mindblowing what some people can come up with for their cars.

There were over 300 exotic luxury cars, as well as motorcycles and bikes on display.