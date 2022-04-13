WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jump-starting the economy and training new workers. These are two goals Wichita hopes to accomplish thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Quite a few organizations wanted this money. The City of Wichita got 81 applications, but only considered 29 of them.

On Tuesday, the council approved 14 different organizations for federal grant money.

Wichita State University Tech was one organization that got the majority of the money at more than $3.6 million in the form of two grants.

While the round of funding focused on nonprofits and educational programs, some members of the city council stressed the need to help small businesses, and some spoke about how they’re still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

“I just feel like the small business support really isn’t there right now. Is there a way as we look at this new round to pull entities to the table and really talk through how to help out,” said Brandon Johnson.

Applications are once again open for new rounds of funding and those proposals are due by midnight on May 4. For more American Rescue Plan Act funding, click here.

Keep in mind, that the city council stressed that if some organizations didn’t make the first round, they could be eligible for the second round.