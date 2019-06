MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old Minneola man died after an accident Wednesday evening.

It happened on Meade County Road 26 just north of Fowler around 6 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving southbound and crossed the center line. A semi heading north struck the car.

The driver of the Grand Prix was identified as Kevin D. Glaze. The driver of the semi was taken to Meade Hospital with minor injuries.