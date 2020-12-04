Minnesota advances to Western final, beating Sporting KC 3-0

Minnesota United players celebrate after a goal by Bakaye Dibassy during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference finals, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle next Monday for a spot in the MLS Cup finals. Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assists on all three goals.

Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso.

Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.

