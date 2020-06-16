Minnesota man killed in crash in northcentral Kansas

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 33-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a crash in northcentral Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi, driven by David J Fronning of Breckenridge, Minnesota, was traveling southbound on U.S. 81 when for an unknown reason entered the ditch, hit an embankment and went airborne.

Fronning was pronounced dead on the scene.

