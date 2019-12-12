Miss Kansas can’t imagine life without art

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The current Miss Kansas says she can’t imagine her life without arts and wants to use her platform to make sure others have the same opportunities.

Wednesday morning, Miss Kansas Annika Wooten boarded a plane to jet off to the Miss America pageant in Montville, Connecticut.

The Overland Park native says she wants to use the arts to help people across the country.

“I’ve been an artist ever since I could hold a crayon,” said Wooton. “I’ve never really had a life without the arts, and so, when I realized there are communities and schools who may not have those opportunities, that’s what ignited the passion.”

The Miss American competition prelims get underway this Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

You can watch the finals on Thursday, Dec.19 beginning at 7 p.m. on KSN.

