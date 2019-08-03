Missing Butler County man found alive, deputies say

Mr. Knoll is described as a white male, 65-years-of-age. He is approximately 5’07” weighing approximately 220 lbs with white hair, white beard and glasses.

ROSALIA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a search lasting nearly 3 days, a man missing from his home in Butler County has been found alive, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office Facebook page reported that John K Knoll, 65, of Rosalia, was found, though it offered no further details.

Knoll was reported missing Friday when his family told deputies he wasn’t at home, and he never showed up to a family gathering in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Deputies performed a large search around Knoll’s home, using UTVs and officer mounted on horses. Knoll’s known vehicle was still at his residence during the search.

The post said, “When more information is gathered and we’ve had a chance to sit down with the family, we will may release additional information.”

At the time of the missing report, deputies released a description of Knoll but said, “It is unknown what Knoll was wearing, and there is no known a direction of travel or vehicle description.”

After the initial report, deputies clarified to KSN they did not believe Knoll was in danger, nor did he fit the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert.

In the latest post announcing his discovery, deputies did not say whether Knoll was found safe.