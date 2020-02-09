Update: Missing Dodge City woman found safe

FORD COUNTY (KSNW) – A missing Dodge City woman has been found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday, January 22.

Dolores Perez,18, walked into a law enforcement agency on Sunday morning after learning she had been reported as a missing person.

Original Story

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Ford County Sheriff’s Office in locating 18-year-old Dolores Perez from Dodge City.

Perez is 5 feet 3inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Perez’s family reported her missing, and she was last seen with Juan Carlos Gonzalez on Jan. 22. She may be in Kansas or may have traveled to Nebraska, Minnesota, or Texas.

The whereabouts of Perez are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

LATEST STORIES: