HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.

According to the RCSO, Williams was reported missing by his wife after he was last seen around 9 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, the RCSO stated they received the report of a found body on the western edge of Hutchinson.

Upon arrival, deputies stated they found a body. The body has since been identified as Williams.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.