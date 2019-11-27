MISSING: Powtwin woman missing, car found abandoned

POTWIN, Kan. (KSNW) – Sheriffs in Newton County need your help in their investigation to find a missing woman.

Sherry Babcock, of Potwin, was reported missing November 26 but has not been seen since November 16.

Friends of Babcock’s claim to have made contact with her as recently as the 21 of November, saying she was in Searcy, Arkansas. However, the 51-year-old has not been seen in person.

The woman’s car was found abandoned; doors unlocked in Ponka, Ark the next day. Babcock’s purse and other personal valuables were left inside the vehicle.

Newton County Sheriff Glen Wheeler said the investigators are using bloodhounds, conversation, and phone pings to its platform of users.

Babcock is described as 5’2”, weighs 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and sandy blond hair.

The Newton County Sheriff, asks if anyone has seen Sherry Babcock,

please notify the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 446-5124 or the Butler County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.